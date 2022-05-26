Minimum wage arrears: ASUU, poly lecturers, others to get N34bn

The Federal government yesterday said it would spend about N34 billion on the ongoing payment of minimum wage consequential adjustments to education sector workers with effect from 2019.

The beneficiaries include the members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and their counterparts in the polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this while responding to questions from labour correspondents in Abuja, on efforts to end the prolonged ASUU strike.

According to Ngige, the universities would get N23.5 billion, the polytechnics N6 billion and Colleges of Education are to get N4 billion,…