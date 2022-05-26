Monkeypox can be contracted sexually, but not confirmed as STI — NCDC

THE director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, says although sexual contact is a possible means by which individuals can contract monkeypox, the disease is yet to be confirmed as a sexually transmitted infection.

Dr Adetifa, who spoke at the 4th International Conference of the Centre for Control of Prevention of Zoonoses (CCPZ) on ‘COVID-19 and AMR- Public Health Implications and Mitigation Efforts in Nigeria’, stated that the monkeypox virus may be present in the body fluids of infected individuals and so transmissible to humans through close contact with an infected person, animal or contaminated material.

He stated that monkeypox, which…