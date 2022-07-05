Water Resources Bill again? – Tribune Online

LAST week, there was a dispute at the House of Representatives as concerned lawmakers kicked against the reintroduction of the controversial National Water Resources Bill slated for first reading. The bill, which was initially introduced during the Seventh and Eighth assemblies, was rejected in response to public outcry. It was however re-introduced in the 9th Assembly via a motion to revisit some bills, but was withdrawn following protests by notable House members, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders across the country. In the face of the contention by the lawmakers, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that the proponent of the bill had given assurances that…