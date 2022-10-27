Gridlock: Lagos State reconstitutes Apapa Special Traffic team

In a bid to consolidate on the gains of improved traffic flow being witnessed in Apapa axis, the Lagos State Government has re-constituted and inaugurated the Apapa Special Traffic Management Team to effectively tackle gridlock in Mile 2/Tincan axis.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Committee Members at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, who is also the Chairman of the Team, Hon. Sola Giwa explained that the focus of the team is to solely eliminate gridlock on the Mile 2/Tincan axis to sustain the 80% success recorded on Apapa traffic reduction, in line with the Governor’s promise to resolve traffic challenges in Apapa and its…