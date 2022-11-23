Reactions as Nkechi Blessing visits Ooni of Ife weeks after revealing interest to be his next wife

Reactions have continued to follow the recent visit of popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, to the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi, Ojaja II, in his palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The visit is coming weeks after the controversial actress had taken to social media to make public her intention to be the next wife of the highly respected Yoruba monarch.

In an Instagram post dated October 29, 2022, the actress posted a photoshopped image of her kneeling before the monarch and captioned, “Ooni of Ife Sir, I am patiently waiting for my turn…thank you in advance, sir.”

While recounting the experience from her visit to the Ife Palace on her…