Ogun 2023 and Abiodun’s leadership style

SOMETIMES, it is taken for granted that every political party that appears on the ballot paper has the potential to dislodge a ruling party. It is not true. That is mere fantasy. Except where there is a viable alternative to the existing government, power doesn’t change hands for the sake of change. But then, such is an unfounded optimism you often find among the political class. For those who have mastered the art of politicking, optimism is the first rule of the game. A good politician will always see hope where there is looming hopelessness. That positive attitude must be imbibed by everyone desirous of making an impact in life. But again, the truth remains that some political…