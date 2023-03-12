Akwa Ibom REC debunks alleged plot with PDP to rig elections

Udeme Utip, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Cyril Omoregbe has debunked allegations from some quarters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state is hop nubbing with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to rig elections in their favour as the gubernatorial/State Assembly elections approaches.

Omoregbe described the allegations as utter display of ignorance for any party or individual, to say that INEC preloaded BVAS machines with information of figures before sending them to respective units.

The REC who was reacting to claims by the state chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Apostle Nyeneime Andy, who alleged that…