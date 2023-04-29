Why North-West deserves Senate Presidency slot

The Northwest Progressives Forum (NPF) has given reasons why the zone should benefit from the slot of the Senate Presidency in the 10th Assembly is getting set for its formal inauguration.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Saturday, the Convener of the group, Nasiru Dambatta noted that for fairness the zone having voted massively for the president-elect deserves the slot of the Senate presidency.

“We, therefore, join the call for the APC and the president-elect to act justly and fairly by zoning the position of the Senate president to the zone that gave him more than 30 per cent of the winning votes, it declared.

Apart from that, the forum maintained that “the North has been…