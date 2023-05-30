Oyo: Sacked PMS chairman escapes as Police raid house, arrest 78 suspects

The embattled erstwhile chairman of the Park Management System Disciplinary Committee, Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxicillary and his thugs led an attack on the residents of Alakia-Isebo and its environs in Egbeda local government area in protest against his unceremonious removal from office at the early hours of Tuesday.

Lamidi who has escaped police arrest threw the entire area into a panic mood with sporadic gunshots and free usage of dangerous weapons including cudgels

Several people were severely injured while two persons reportedly lost their lives during the shooting that lasted for several hours.

Lamidi was relieved of his position as chairman of PMS shortly after the inauguration…