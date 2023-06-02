How ‘yahoo yahoo’ came to be and how to avoid getting scammed

By Seye Alaba

People have always wondered where the term ‘yahoo yahoo’ came from. Yahoo! is a web service that provides a web portal, mail services and others. It is not as common as Google these days. As it turns out ‘yahoo yahoo’ can be traced back to the 1980s and 1990s. It was coined due to the fact the above-mentioned Yahoo! service was a means of communicating globally.

During the earlier days of the Internet, the only way to do anything on the web was to go to a cyber cafe. The first set of these cybercafes opened in the late 1990s in Nigeria and gave the country its first taste of globalisation of this nature.

This is how it worked: you went into a cyber cafe, bought…