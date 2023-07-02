Speaker Abbas, Deputy visit APC national chairman, Adamu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Sunday, visited the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Sallah homage.

During the Sallah homage at Senator Adamu’s Keffi residence in Nasarawa State, Speaker Abbas lauded the APC National Chairman for his leadership.

He said Senator Adamu has led the party to victory at the 2023 general elections and ensured the emergence of the leadership of the 10th Assembly in line with APC’s zoning arrangement.

He noted that the APC National Chairman has been a pillar of support to the National Assembly, saying they would…