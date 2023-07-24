Kano Assembly confirms 2 commissioner-nominees

The Kano State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed two additional commissioner nominees sent to it by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

With this new confirmation of the two commissioner-nominees, the assembly had so far screened and confirmed 22 commissioner nominees.

However, on Monday, the two new commissioners got their confirmation during the screening on the floor of the Assembly presided over by the speaker, Ismail Falgore.

The names of the commissioner nominees screened were Sheikh Tijani Auwal and Hajiya Aisha Lawal-Saji.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker tasked the commissioners to justify their appointments by being dedicated to portfolios that would be assigned…