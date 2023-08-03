Zamfara orders distribution of foodstuff as palliatives

Zamfara State Government has approved immediate distribution of foodstuff across the 14 Local Government Areas as palliatives due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

A statement by Governor Dauda Lawal’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Wednesday, noted that the decision is in line with the current realities in the country and the commitment of the Zamfara State Government to mitigate the effects of the hike in petrol pump price.

He said that the State Government was rolling out plans to make sure that palliatives reach the masses without hitches.

The statement reads in part, “the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved the…