Gov Inuwa approves appointment of district, village heads for 5 emirate councils

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointments of district and village heads for 5 emirate and traditional councils.

This is in the exercise of the powers vested in the governor under the creation of emirates, districts, villages and wards as well as the appointment and disposition of Emirs and Chiefs.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the governor’s approval, announced the district heads under Gona Emirate

They are: Nasiru Saidu Ahmed (Garko), Usman Idrisa Aliyu (Lafiya Mango), Mohammed Abubakar ( Kalshingi), Bello Hassan (Lawanti), Dahiru Abdulkadir Abdussalam (Amada) and Abubakar Muhammad…