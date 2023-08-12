Niger: Russia warns as ECOWAS defence chiefs meet in Ghana on war plan

Russia has warned that military intervention in Niger would lead to a “protracted confrontation” after regional bloc Ecowas said it would assemble a standby force with regional defence chiefs set to meet in Ghana to finetune their war plan.

Such an intervention would destabilise the Sahel region as a whole, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported the Russian foreign ministry as warning on Friday.

On Friday, coup supporters, some waving Russian flags, protested at a French military base near the capital NIamey, some chanting “down with France, down with Ecowas”.

Meanwhile, West African defence chiefs will meet in the coming days in Ghana to prepare plans for…