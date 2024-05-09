DHQ takes delivery of 20 improved armour personnel carriers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has taken delivery of 20 improved version of Armour Personnel Carriers (APC) to further boost the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by Director Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana who represented the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar handed over the documents and keys of 20 APC to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

“The Permanent Secretary during the handing over, said he is…