NACA to strengthen multisectoral approach in fight against HIV

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS(NACA), has said it will strengthen the multisectoral engagement approach at the state level to ensure sustainability against HIV at the grassroots.

The Director General of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, in her remarks at the closing ceremony of 2024 Nigeria HIV Prevention Conference, in Abuja, the agency is ready and poised to provide leadership to drive an accelerated decline in new HIV infections.

Ilori said: “We are going to strengthen our multisectoral engagement starting from the State level through our SACAs to deliver their mandate and to ensure sustainability at the grassroots.”

“We are poised to fostering community engagements,…