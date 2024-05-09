Stakeholders dialogue on implementing traceability system

Stakeholders in the oil palm subsector held a policy dialogue in Abuja on Thursday on the implementation of a traceability system in the oil palm subsector.

The stakeholders maintained that with the proper implementation of a traceability system in the oil palm subsector, the local and private sectors will have confidence in investing in the subsector, bearing in mind that it is in compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation.

Speaking at a policy dialogue on enhancing the oil palm sustainability system: traceability for an effective market, the Programme Manager of the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (N-SCOPS), Kene Onukwube,…