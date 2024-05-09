Wike cautions Apo traders against protesting without following

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has cautioned traders against arbitrary protests without following due process, saying such acts will be considered an attempt at intimidation.

The minister was reacting to the action of traders from the Apo Mechanic village, who besieged the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Secretariat, demanding that the FCT Minister sign the lease agreement to enable them to move to their permanent site at Wassa District.

The traders, who carried different placards commending the developmental strides of the Minister, however, appealed to him to sign the lease agreement that had been entered into…