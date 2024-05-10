Army arrests personnel with illegal ammunition in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army (NA) has arrested personnel for illegal possession of ammunition and explosives at the Borno Express Terminal in Maiduguri, Borno.

This was disclosed in a statement by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations.

The arrest, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was carried out during a routine search operation by the Military Police K9 Team in the State.

The soldier, Lance Corporal Mubarak Yakubu was found in possession of 756 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and four 36 hand grenades, ingeniously concealed within a small bag of rice.

“This arrest underscores the Nigerian Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any form of illegal activity or…