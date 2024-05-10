Bandits invade Kogi varsity, kidnap scores of students

Some fully armed bandits have invaded Kogi State University of Science and Technology Osara and kidnapped unspecified number of students on Thursday night.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Bandits in their large numbers entered the school around 9 pm through the bush path and started shooting sporadically into the school premises.

The school’s local security displayed gallantry as they engaged the hoodlums in gun duel that lasted for over 30 minutes.

Accordingly, some students who escaped by the whiskers, said, the hoodlums invaded the school around 9 pm and went straight to lecture halls where the students were having tutorials preparatory for their upcoming first semester…