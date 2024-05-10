Nigerian entertainers earned over N25bn in streaming royalties

Africa’s music scene is exploding! Across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), established stars are pushing boundaries, while sounds like Afrobeats and Amapiano continue to captivate audiences worldwide. This explosion is more than just a trend.

it’s backed by impressive numbers. According to the 2024 IFPI report, the Sub-Saharan Africa market boasts the world’s fastest-growing revenue with a staggering 24.7 per cent growth increase.

This growth is fueled by a surge in paid streaming services, which now contribute 24.5 per cent of the revenue. Notably, Sub-Saharan Africa is the only region surpassing 20 per cent growth.

Nigeria has undoubtedly contributed massively to this growth. With a…