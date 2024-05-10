Taraba council boss denies stopping workers’ salaries

The Chairman of Bali Local Government Council in Taraba State, Hon. Dauda Dakka, on Friday, denied media reports that he had stopped the salaries of 100 staff of the local government for four months.

Dakka refuted the media reports while interacting with journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, stating that he inherited the problem and was working diligently to address the issue.

He said, “When I assumed office, I inherited this problem, and upon inquiry, I discovered that most of the affected individuals were relatives of deceased or retired staff.

“Some individuals retired or transferred their service, and instead of removing their names from the payroll, the account numbers…