Gov Aliyu pledges to prioritise people’s welfare in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured the people of the state that his administration will continue to prioritise their welfare.

The governor said the essence of governance is to prioritise the welfare of the citizenry.

The Governor made the assertion while inaugurating Justice Ladan Tsamiya road constructed by his administration.

He pledged to transform the capital city into a modern, functional city. “We are glad to be delivering this road, aside from this road we also retrofitted, remodelled, redesigned and rehabilitated other roads in the town, he said.

The Governor highlighted the strategic importance of the newly commissioned roads, noting their economic…