Actor Mofe Duncan reveals his struggle with body shaming

Nollywood Actor, Mofe Duncan has opened up about his experiences with body shaming in the entertainment industry.

In a post, via his Instagram page, Duncan revealed that some producers refused to work with him, labeling him as “fat.”

Reflecting on his struggles, Duncan also addressed a troll who claimed he wasn’t fit to be considered handsome due to his size.

He also shared that he suffered a severe back injury while attempting to lose weight in the gym to meet others’ expectations.

On his Instagram page, Duncan wrote: “So this guy @iamadeogooluwayimika said I’m not allowed on the most handsome men in Nigeria list because I’m big. Lol!

“Comments like these brush off me…