Nigeria is wobbling, in doldrums —Olabode George

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, speaks on the policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu in his first year in office, advising him to set up a think tank to offer advice on the economy. He spoke with BOLA BADMUS and OLUSEGUN ILARA. Excerpts:

As the administration of President Bola Tinubu clocks its first year in office, what are your views on the general situation in the country? What is your assessment of the administration since May 29, 2023?

Fine, the man at the helm of affairs has spent one year out of four years. That’s like a quarter of four years that he has to spend. The problems are there. We can only tell…