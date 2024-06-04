ITUC declares solidarity with Palestinian workers

THE International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and Global Union Federations have reconfirmed their solidarity with Palestinian workers during a mission to the West Bank this week.

ITUC General Secretary, Luc Triangle, said, “We express our solidarity with the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions (PGFTU) and their members in these difficult times. We are deeply concerned by the grave humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza.

“Reaffirming our long-standing policy for a two-state solution, we call for a just and durable peace through the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338. This entails ending the occupation of the West Bank,…