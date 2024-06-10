FG receives report on new minimum wage from tripartite committee

The Tripartite Committee raised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate a new national minimum wage for the nation on Monday submitted its report to the Federal Government.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, received the report from the Chairman of the Committee and former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Alh. Bukar Goni Aji.

According to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, SGF Office, Segun Imohiosen, the long-awaited report would be formally presented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a later date when the leadership of the organised labour would have returned from Geneva.

Following agitation by the organised…