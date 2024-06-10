Minister inaugurates committee for FCT at-risk children

As part of efforts to ensure the well-being and protection of every child within the nation’s capital, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has inaugurated the FCT At-Risk Children Implementation Committee.

While inaugurating the committee, the minister described the establishment of the committee as a crucial step towards addressing the needs of identified vulnerable children and ensuring that they are not left behind.

Mahmoud, therefore, tasked Committee to develop and implement comprehensive strategies to support at-risk children in the FCT, including providing them with access to essential services, protection from harm, and opportunities for education and social…