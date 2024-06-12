June 12 key to Nigeria’s democratic evolution — NADECO

As Nigerians take stock of 25 years of civil rule in the country, the United States chapter of the National Democratic of Coalition (NADECO) has said the June 12, 1993, presidential election remains a milestone in the democratic evolution of Nigeria.

In a statement titled: The betrayal of the spirit of June 12, by the leader of the coalition, Lloyd Ukwu, the chapter said there was no basis to compare what it perceived as the flawed 2023 general election held in the country.

According to the coalition, the June 12 poll remains the most transparent and credible presidential election in the history of Nigeria; and interestingly, it elected a veritable national figure, late Chief MKO…