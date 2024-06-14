Supreme Court dismisses sacked Imo LG chairmen’s case

The Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed an appeal filed by former Chairmen of the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo.

A five-member panel of Justices of the apex court held in a unanimous judgment that the appeal was without merit.

Justice Sadiq Abubakar Umar delivered the lead judgment in the appeal, marked: SC/537/2016 filed against the Imo State Governor and others by the ex-Local Government Chairmen, led by Barrister Enyinna Onuegbu.

Justice Umar affirmed the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, Owerri division, which equally upheld the decision of the trial court that the suit was an abuse of court process.

The Court of Appeal had held that a similar suit existed between the…