Sims Nigeria unveils TCL Electronics as official representative

Sims Nigeria Limited, a leading Consumer Electronics Company dedicated to providing innovative and quality products to customers unveiled TCL Electronics, a renowned global leader in the consumer electronics industry, as its official partner in Nigeria.

Sims Nigeria Limited is a trusted name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. With a wide range of high-quality products and a dedication to innovation, Sims Nigeria Limited has established itself as a market leader in Nigeria.

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand with a strong presence in the global television market and operates in more than 160…