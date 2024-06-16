13 Nigerians bag honorary doctorate degree award

13 eminent Nigerians were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree during the 10th annual Leadership Summit /Induction and award ceremony held at Balogun Subomi Hall, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The awardees include Chief Executive Officer, Gotham Group of Companies, Rotimi George-Taylor, IT Engineer and Business analyst, Engineer Egan Adat Okon-Effiong, Executive Director, Technical, Mutual Benefit Assurance, Joseph Oladokun, Member Oyo state House of Assembly, Representing Ibadan North West Constituency, Dawood Olalere, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Unit, Okong Effiong, Managing Partner, BDO Professional Services Limited, Olugbemiga Akibayo, Executive…