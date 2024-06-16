Build Nigerians’ trust, confidence before 2027 elections,

Ahead of the 2027 elections, stakeholders have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with building trust and confidence among Nigerians through early engagement and sensitisation with grassroots communities.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, District Head of Maisandari, Abba Bukar, emphasised the need for INEC to start early preparations to ensure peaceful and acceptable elections.

The meeting, themed “Peacebuilding, Climate Resilience, and Indigenous Strategies,” brought together diverse stakeholders to reflect on past election outcomes and advocate for sustainable peace and strengthened democracy.

Senior Programme Officer of the National…