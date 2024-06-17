Witchcraft accusations and crocodile attacks in Africa

AFRICANS must stop attributing crocodile attacks to witchcraft because such attributions have no basis in reason, science or reality. This statement follows the reported killing of a man accused of magically causing a crocodile to kill a woman in northern Zambia in March. Four persons linked to this incident were lynched. There have been reports of other cases of crocodile attacks that have been attributed to witchcraft in other African countries. In Karonga, Malawi, the mob set ablaze a couple following suspicion that they were responsible for mysterious crocodile attacks in 2015. In this case, a crocodile from a nearby river attacked and killed three people in the community. And…