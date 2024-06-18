AMFSON returns with inauguration of national exco

The Association of Mega Filling Station Owners of Nigeria (AMFSON) has inaugurated its national executive committee with Chief Davison Nwankwo as the national president.

The inauguration ceremony which held in Port Harcourt marked the full return of the umbrella body of owners of filling stations branded in NNPC colours across the country.

The rejuvenation of AMFSON is coming as the nation continues to battle epileptic supply and high cost of petroleum products across the country.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, members of the association who converged in Port Harcourt from across the country lamented the harsh operating environment under which their members were…