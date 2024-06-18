OPC criticises Tinubu for not acknowledging Fasehun

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has joined the family of its founder, Dr Fredrick Fasehun, in expressing indignation for the omission of his name by President Bola Tinubu ,in his list of heroes of June 12 rolled out in the 2024 Democracy Day broadcast.

The president of the organisation, Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, claimed in a statement on Monday that neither President Tinubu nor his handlers had bothered to acknowledge OPC’s pro-Tinubu campaign a whole year after the new regime’s inauguration, in spite of the OPC having worked for the President’s victory in the 2023 elections.

Afolabi recalled that the late medical doctor cum activist sacrificed his livelihood and liberty to fight…