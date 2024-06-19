Again, Court denies suspended DCP Abba Kyari bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

In his ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite stated that the decision to grant bail lies within the court’s discretion, in accordance with section 161 (2) of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Justice Nwite noted that Kyari had not provided sufficient evidence to justify granting him bail.

He explained that bail is typically granted if the alleged offenses carry a sentence of two years, per section 162 of the ACJA.

However, in Kyari’s case, the charges could result in a maximum sentence of 25 years, making bail inappropriate.

Previously, on May 22nd, the judge had…