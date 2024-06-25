It’ll take decades to end banditry, insurgency — Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, on Monday, said it will take decades for the North-West to overcome banditry insurgency and other security challenges.

The Sultan who doubles as the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) disclosed this at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State on Monday.

“What we must do is to challenge these bandits because we all know the consequences of banditry and insurgency on our lives. But it will take decades to get out of it if all we get out of it. We all know the consequences and the problems,” he said.

The Sultan also expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner…