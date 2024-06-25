Sultanate: Your accusation baseless, Sokoto govt replies MURIC

Sokoto State Government has challenged the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) to remain apolitical in its dealings, saying the recent statement credited to the body on plans by the state government to sack Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar is baseless and untrue.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

He said, “The attention of the Sokoto State Government has been drawn to a malicious publication credited to the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) alleging a plan by the state government to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“The state…