We expect new minimum wage implementation by July ending

The organised labour movement has expressed the expectation of Nigerian workers that the new minimum wage would be announced, passed into law, and its implementation begin before the end of July 2024.

President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, made this known when he received the Special Adviser on Labour Matter from the Kogi State Governor, Onuh Edoka, and his delegation, who were in his office on Tuesday in Abuja, for a courtesy visit.

Osifo said there was a need for the national tripartite negotiation committee, made up of government, labour, and organised labour, to find a common ground so that the bill would receive prompt attention from…