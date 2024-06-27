NANS calls on Tinubu to wade in suspension of certificates issued by Benin Rep, Togo varsities

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government on suspension of certificates issued by universities in Benin Republic and Togo.

This is contained in a statement signed by director of NANS, West Africa, Joshua Olakunle.

According to the statement, the decision has affected thousands of Nigerian students who have invested their time, resources and dreams in pursuing quality education.

NANS further urged the government to address issues in Nigerian universities rather than targeting foreign institutions.

The statement reads in part: “The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)- West Africa Affairs, is…