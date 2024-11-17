The Guardian hails Nigerian Tribune at 75, applauds legacy of integrity

Lady Maiden Ibru, Publisher of The Guardian, has paid tribute to the Nigerian Tribune on its 75th anniversary, lauding its unwavering commitment to social justice, equity, and the rule of law since its inception in 1949.

Reflecting on the Tribune’s origins, Lady Ibru noted that its establishment was fueled by the quest for emancipation from colonialism and the pursuit of social justice.

These ideals, she emphasised, remain integral to the newspaper’s editorial philosophy and public engagement to this day.

She praised the Nigerian Tribune for its balanced reporting, constructive criticism, and dedication to holding governments accountable, regardless of political affiliation.

The…