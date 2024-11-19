FCTA workers to receive N70,000 minimum wage

Workers under the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration are set to receive a new minimum wage of N70,000 following the approval of the payment by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The development was announced by the Acting Head of the Civil Service for the FCT, Mrs. Grace Adayilo, in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja through her Press Secretary, Ewhenji Anthony Odey.

According to the statement, the Minister also approved the payment of three months’ arrears for all FCT staff, effective from November 2024.

The move, described as part of the Minister’s commitment to staff welfare, is expected to motivate…