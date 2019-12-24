Abbeyyte eulogies women in new single, ‘All I Want’

Serial entrepreneur cum music artiste, Omokaro Abiodun Ezekiel also known as Abbeyyte puts his versatility on display in his new single titled “All I Want”. The talented singer dedicates his new song to women and appreciates them.

Produced by Meshe, the mid-tempo song showcases the artiste’s flexibility as he swings quite comfortably in between singing and rapping over the warm beat.

According to Abbeyyte,

“All I Want is a song about peace, love, happiness, grace, success, knowledge and fulfillment. Its direction relates to women in every man’s life. This is the song dedicated to all the good, beautiful, inspiring, strong and powerful women who are homemakers and home keepers. It’s a song of appreciation, recognition, and affection”.

Omokaro Abiodun Ezekiel graduated from Igbenedion University, Okada with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Abbeyyte has never hidden his passion for music. This spurred him to set up Abbeyyte Studio in Ikate…