Rodgers backs Leicester ‘resilience’ against Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester’s recent loss to Premier League champions Manchester City was just a “bump in the road” as they prepare for the visit of leaders Liverpool.

Second-placed Leicester are 10 points adrift of Liverpool following a 3-1 defeat by City — their first loss since October.

Liverpool, bidding for their first English title in 30 years, have yet to lose in the Premier League this season and will kick-off on the back of victory in the Club World Cup final.

Leicester, however, pushed Liverpool all the way before going 2-1 at Anfield thanks to James Milner’s disputed late penalty and then went on to win their next eight games.

“We have a fantastic resilience and we’ve shown that in a number of months but when you lose a game it’s always difficult,” said Leicester manager Rodgers.

“It’s my job as the leader to ensure it doesn’t get the…