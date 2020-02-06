Jacob Zuma fires back in row over court no-show

South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, has responded in combative style after he was slapped with an arrest warrant for failing to appear for a pre-trial hearing on corruption charges.

A day after his lawyers said he was unable to attend the proceedings because he was ill, Zuma posted a tweet showing himself with a rifle, aiming through a telescopic sight and with his finger on the trigger.

The picture was tweeted on Wednesday without accompanying text. It was taken two years ago, according to his son, but the location was not given. By midday Thursday, it had drawn 20,000 “likes.”

Zuma, who was in power from 2009 to 2018, faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment from the time when he was deputy president.

On Tuesday, the High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg issued an arrest warrant after it questioned the…