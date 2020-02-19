The myths, misconceptions, culture and lifestyles

By Gloria Oche, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

A child born with natural dreadlocks is unique, especially among some African countries; and they ascribe to them somewhat spiritual capabilities such as gift of healing and ability to foresee future, among others.

It is startling to note that fashion enthusiastic presently design dreadlocks to make up special trendy outlook, not minding the spiritual virtues or vices believed to be inherent in dreadlocks.

Stylists describe dreadlocks as Rastafarian hairstyle, especially in Jamaica, in which the hair is washed but not combed and twisted while wet into tight braids or ringlets hanging down on all sides.

However, critics say it may be untrue that dreadlocks originated in Jamaica because many cultures have worn dreadlocks from birth before, even in Africa.

In Nigeria, especially among the Yoruba, “Dada’’ is the name given to someone born with dreadlocks and such a child is believed to be associated with power and magic.

The child…