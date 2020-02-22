‘Dumping passengers in Ghana was to embarrass FG’

By Lawani Mikairu

The shabby treatment Nigerians who boarded foreign airlines from their respective destinations to Lagos got in the last two weeks has once again brought to the fore the urgent need to support domestic airlines who are already doing international flight and encourage those who are yet to, to commence international operations.

More than 1,500 Nigerians were stranded in Accra, Ghana after they were dumped there by British Airways, BA, Delta Air, and other foreign airlines when their flights were diverted to Ghana due to the inclement weather in Lagos and poor visibility at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Instead of thinking of alternate airport within Nigeria where visibility is good for landing, these foreign carriers took the unilateral decision to divert their flights to Ghana and subject Nigerians who had urgent engagements in Nigeria to untold hardship. British Airways told some of the stranded Nigerians who could not get flight from…