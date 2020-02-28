Price of face mask skyrockets in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Following the confirmation of a case of coronavirus in Lagos State, residents of Plateau State have expressed concerned about the development and worried about plans by relevant stakeholders in the health sector to ensure citizens’ safety.

A resident, Paul Uyima said he is praying fervently for the case to be arrested before it goes viral saying, “When we cannot handle common Lassa fever, may God not allow us see such because we are not prepared to handle such.”

However, price of face mask in pharmacy, drug stores and other sales point.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the commodity which before now was sold between N350 and N500 is now sold for between N3,500 and N5,000 per pack.

A staff of one of the prominent pharmacies in the State who did not want to be named said, “It is quite unfortunate that the price of face mask has been hiked. This is a repeat of what happened during the ebola case. The price of hand sanitizer shot up and it…